EAM Jaishankar engages with Central Asian Youth Delegation, highlights India's tech-tradition blend

New Delhi [India], March 11 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recently hosted a youth delegation from Central Asian countries during their immersion visit to India.

"Interacted with youth Delegation from Central Asian countries on an India immersion visit. Happy to hear their impressions on India's blend of technology and tradition. Was particularly pleased to hear their experiences in Hindi, EAM Jaishankar tweets on X."

The delegation's immersion visit aimed to deepen their understanding of India's unique blend of technology and tradition.

Recently, a 100-member youth delegation from five Central Asian countries is on a visit to India from March 5 to 13, where youth leaders from across Central Asia will have the opportunity to see India's growth themselves.

Notably, this is the second such youth delegation visit from the Central Asian countries to India.

Moreover, they will also get insights into India's space program and will enjoy India's rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, in a recent post on X, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, responded to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah, heralding the Modi government's notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

"A promise fulfilled," S Jaishankar's response on X.

The Centre on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, days before the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already created a portal for the applicants' convenience, with the entire process being done online.

The CAA was an integral part of the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

The Act, which was passed in 2019, seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christianswith the exception of Muslimswho migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The applicants are required to declare the year that they entered India without travel documents.

