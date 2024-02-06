EAM Jaishankar engages with MEA's disarmament fellows, addresses geopolitics and new-age challenges

New Delhi [India], February 6 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met on Monday with the 4th Disarmament & International Security Affairs Fellows of the Ministry of External Affairs from across the world.

In an interaction with the officials, Jaishankar spoke on contemporary geopolitics, opportunities, and the challenges of new-age technologies.

In a post on X, the EAM wrote, "Interacted with MEA's 4th Disarmament & International Security Affairs Fellows from across the world. I spoke on contemporary geopolitics, the opportunities & challenges of new age technologies, and the economics and politics of globalization."

He also spoke on digital public infrastructure and regional security issues, as he interacted with the fellows.

"Also addressed democratization of technology, transparency and security of data flows, digital public infrastructure and regional security issues," he added.

In December 2023, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a crucial meeting with the United Nations Under Secretary General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, in New Delhi.

Their talks centred around global advancements in arms control and disarmament.

The discussions between Kwatra and Nakamitsu delved into critical issues shaping the disarmament landscape on the international stage.

Of particular note was the exchange of views on the Conference on Disarmament, where India is poised to assume the first presidency for the 2024 session.

India is steadfast in its commitment to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament. As a responsible nuclear weapon state, India is committed, as per its nuclear doctrine, to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the postures of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India has been a strong supporter of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

