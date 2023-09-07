EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Brazil on its Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended wishes to his Brazilian Counterpart Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira and the people of the country on Brazil’s Independence Day.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “Warm felicitations to FM Mauro Vieira and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. In this historic 75th year of diplomatic ties, our strategic partnership and south-south solidarity continue to deepen.”

India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship which is based on shared democratic values and convergence of views on many global issues, according to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The release added that the two countries cooperate not only bilaterally but also at plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies such as the UN and WTO, among others. IndiaBrazil relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2006, thereby heralding a new phase in bilateral ties.

India’s relationship with Brazil has continued to grow over the past decade with various high-level exchanges and got further intensified in 2019 and early 2020 with the back-to-back VVIP visits.

PM Modi met then President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on 29 June 2019. Key issues of bilateral importance were discussed during the meetings, opening up opportunities on both sides to take the strategic partnership forward.

PM Modi also attended the XI BRICS Summit in Brasilia on 13-14 November 2019 and held a bilateral meeting with President Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the Summit on 13 November 2019. At the invitation of PM Modi, President Bolsonaro had paid a State Visit to India from 25-27 January 2020. He was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2020

Earlier last month, PM Modi and the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the Brazilian President attended the BRICS summit hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg. President Lula of Brazil is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 summit on Saturday.

