EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Ghana on its national day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to his Ghanian counterpart Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and his people on their national day.

"Greetings to Foreign Minister @AyorkorBotchwey and the Government & people of Ghana on their National Day. Our traditionally warm and friendly relations will continue to strengthen," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, celebrates its National day on March 6 to commemorate its independence from British rule on the same day in 1957.

Earlier in July last year, India and Ghana conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral and international issues in the Ghanian capital city of Accra as part of the second India-Ghana Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

The two sides took stock of exchange of bilateral visits, holding of Joint Commission Meeting, bilateral trade and investment, development partnership, capacity building, defence cooperation, security-related issues, people to people linkages, pending MoUs, regional, and global issues.

Relations between India and Ghana are traditionally warm and friendly and these relations are further gaining momentum with frequent high-level visits and interactions from both sides. Bilateral trade has been growing at a healthy rate and recorded about USD 4.5 billion in 2018-19 though in 2019-20 trade declined to USD 2.4 billion on account of low import of gold by India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India had donated 50,000 Vaccines to Ghana as a gesture of friendship & solidarity and a further 6,00,000 vaccines were delivered under the COVAX initiative.

( With inputs from ANI )

