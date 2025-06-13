EAM Jaishankar, French counterpart Barrot discuss bilateral cooperation, explore new opportunities in technology

Marseille [France], June 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Marseille on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, clean energy, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), culture and people-to-people ties. The two leaders explored new opportunities in technology.

In a statement shared on X, Jaishankar stated that he welcomed France's strong condemnation of terrorism and India's right to defend itself. He said that many convergences of India and France showcase the truth and strength of enduring strategic partnership.

"Delighted to hold talks with FM @jnbarrot of France in Marseille today. Welcomed France's strong condemnation of terrorism and India's right to defend itself. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities in technology, AI, cyber and space domains as we look forward to the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Our many convergences showcase the trust and strength of our enduring Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Delighted to hold talks with FM @jnbarrot of France in Marseille today. Welcomed France’s strong condemnation of terrorism and India’s right to defend itself. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and… pic.twitter.com/rzJm3XTXbz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 13, 2025

Earlier, Jaishankar said that the strategic partnership between India and France is based on shared values, strong sense of sovereignty, democratic commitment, independence, strategic autonomy, guiding foreign policy, and commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law.

While speaking to the press alongside French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, he stated that he and Barrot discussed defence, civilian nuclear energy, and space.

On his talks with Jean-Noel Barrot, he stated, "Today, as the minister also indicated, we have really had wide ranging discussions which covered defence, it covered civilian nuclear energy, it covered space, counterterrorism, people to people relations, innovation, AI technology and we actually spent a little while discussing how between education, research, business, and mobility, how we can really find new ways of adding more substance to our relationship. When I look at the horizon, I think what is important is the India France year of innovation next year. So, we are really gearing up to use that as an additional new driver of our relationship, and we are in many ways trying to prepare for that. In terms of what we discussed, let me just, in addition to what the minister said, highlight some particular aspects from my perspective."

"One, I would like to express our deep appreciation to France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack that took place on 22nd April at Pahalgam and for France's steadfast support for India's right to defend itself against terrorism. Second, where the pillars of our strategic partnership are concerned, especially defence, security, space, and civilian nuclear cooperation, I think we agreed to intensify all of these through very concrete measures and projects in the time to come," he added.

He also stated that India and France share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, where international law and maritime security are upheld.

He stated, "Third, where the Indo-Pacific is concerned, we both share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific where international law and maritime security are upheld. We discussed joint efforts for collaboration to promote those objectives. Our conversations today covered IMEC. Our triangular development cooperation, how do we take forward some of our trilateral mechanisms? We have one with the UAE and with Australia, and I look forward to a more detailed conversation about President Macron's recent visit to the Indo-Pacific."

Highlighting people-to-people exchanges between India and France, he stated, "For us this is a very special aspect of our relationship with France. You welcome a lot of students to this country. We hope that the numbers can grow in the years to come so that they constitute living bridge between us. We also see France as a very valued partner in our national museum project in Delhi as well as we discussed today cooperation for our national maritime heritage complex that we are building. And even when we talk about the year of innovation, I think cultural innovation is a very important part of that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor