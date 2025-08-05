EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 5 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with German MP Jurgen Hardt in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing bilateral cooperation and various other global developments.

In a post shared on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Always nice to catch up with German MP Jurgen Hardt. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and global developments."

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025.

During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated the German leader on his victory in the elections and his assumption of office. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

"The leaders expressed happiness at the sustained momentum in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility. Both sides agreed to further deepen and diversify the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as it marks the milestone of completion of 25 years," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed important regional and international developments. PM Modi said that he looked forward to welcoming Chancellor Merz in India at a mutually convenient time.

"The two leaders agreed that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world. In this regard, Prime Minister thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s strong expression of solidarity with and support to India’s actions in the fight against terrorism," the PMO detailed.

India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Germany after the Second World War. In 2021, India and Germany marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Since May 2000, India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' which has been further strengthened with the launch of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in 2011 at the level of Heads of Government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor