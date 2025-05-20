EAM Jaishankar greets peopel of Cameroon on country's independence day

New Delhi [India], May 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed his greetings to Cameroon Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella on their National Day.

Jaishankar expressed his confidence that the cooperation between both the countries will continue to grow stronger.

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Lejeune Mbella Mbella, the Government and the people of Cameroon on their National Day. Confident that our cooperation will continue to grow stronger."

Greetings to FM Lejeune Mbella Mbella, the Government and the people of Cameroon on their National Day. Confident that our cooperation will continue to grow stronger. 🇮🇳 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/iMeT4DQBoD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 20, 2025

Jaishankar shared an image of the 1,000 metric tonnes of food assistance and medicines that India had earlier sent to Cameroon.

India on April 9 sent a consignment of 1,000 MT of rice to Cameroon for food grain assistance. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said the effort is in the spirit of a committed partnership with the Global South.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India: A committed partner to the Global South. India sends food-grain assistance for the people of Cameroon. A consignment of 1000MT Rice departed today from Nhava Sheva Port to Cameroon."

🇮🇳: A committed partner to the Global South. India sends food-grain assistance for the people of Cameroon. A consignment of 1000MT Rice departed today from Nhava Sheva Port to Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/FRQBTB0Wiq — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 9, 2025

India and Cameroon enjoy warm and friendly relations dating back to the pre-independence era of Cameroon. As per MEA, the bilateral relations have received further impetus with the opening of India's resident mission in Yaounde in 2019.

Bilateral trade has been growing steadily, reaching USD 1.1 billion during FY 2022-23 from USD 523 million in 2018-19. As per the MEA, India extended two Lines of Credit (LoCs) worth USD 79.65 million to the Republic of Cameroon for Rice, Maize, and Cassava plantation projects.

India has also been supporting Cameroon in capacity building by providing training to Cameroon officials in various areas under ITEC and scholarships/ fellowships under ICCR.

The food security crisis in Cameroon is due to several factors, mainly the reduced availability and accessibility of stocks of staple products and livestock for milk and meat. According to the World Bank, nearly a quarter of a million Cameroonians are facing severe or elevated food insecurity.

