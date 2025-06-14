EAM Jaishankar highlights India's deepening strategic engagement in talks with French FM

Marseille [France], June 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at Raisina Mediterranean 2025.

Jaishankar on Friday highlighted India's deepening strategic engagement with Europe, particularly France.

In a post on X, he said, "A good conversation along with FM Jean-Noël Barrot of France at Raisina Mediterranean 2025. Highlighted India's deepening strategic engagement with Europe particularly France, guided by deeper convergences and shared interests. And its positive outcomes for global connectivity, technology regimes and the Global South."

Earlier in the day, he welcomed France's strong condemnation of terrorism and India's right to defend itself.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to hold talks with FM Jean-Noël Barrot of France in Marseille today. Welcomed France's strong condemnation of terrorism and India's right to defend itself. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities in technology, AI, cyber and space domains as we look forward to the India France Year of Innovation 2026. Our many convergences showcase the trust and strength of our enduring Strategic Partnership."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Italian legal professional Francesco Parisi and Head of the Foreign Relations team Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) Abigaël Vasselier at Raisina Mediterranean 2025 dialogue.

Jaishankar conveyed India's interest in the Mediterranean region.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined FM Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Francesco Parisi and Abigaël Vasselier at Raisina Mediterranean 2025. Spoke about India's strong interest in the Mediterranean region and the importance of partnerships driven by trade and people to people ties."

Jaishankar said on Friday that Europe is now more self-aware, strategically autonomous and thinks about global issues from European perspective rather than a collective and all this has policy implications, and noted that France is in many ways is India's most trusted partner in Europe.

Speaking at the Raisina Mediterranean 2025 conference, Jaishankar said that India and France have had willingness to "strategise for ourselves".

