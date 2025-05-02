EAM Jaishankar highlights role of innovation, technology in building Viksit Bharat at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the crucial role of culture, innovation, and technology in building Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also stressed the need to make the global system more inclusive by giving voice to different traditions, heritages, ideas, and creativity.

Jaishankar also spoke about the importance of innovation, the ethical use of technology, such as AI, and preparing young talent for a rapidly changing world.

While addressing the second day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES), Jaishankar said, "The process of change has a strong cultural dimension. The world is intrinsically and essentially diverse, and pluralism has been suppressed in the past by both colonialism and big power dominance. To democratise the international system, we must give voice to our traditions, heritage, ideas, and creativity. This can be best achieved by harnessing the power of technology more effectively. Innovation is key to the leapfrogging that will create Viksit Bharat by 2047"

He added, "We need accompanying shifts in mindsets, frameworks, policies, and practices to build a global workplace and workforce. Remember, neither talent nor tasking will be stationary. Smoother mobility can contribute to stronger creativity. Today, there is a surfeit of information, and the challenge is getting attention. It is particularly important that young talent is made ready for it, including through skills diffusion. Every advancement has its issues, and AI will be no different. Even as the politics of this era will grapple with authenticity concerns, businesses will have to deal with new intellectual property challenges as they promote innovation and creativity for all. The responsible use of emerging technologies will be an increasing preoccupation. Reducing bias, democratising content, and prioritising its ethics are all part of the emerging discourse."

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run from May 1 to May 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor