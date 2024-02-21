EAM Jaishankar, his Hungarian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine conflict

New Delhi [India], February 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In conversation with the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar noted the significant advances in political, bilateral trade and in the education sector.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "Warmly welcomed FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary in New Delhi. As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, noted the significant advances in political, bilateral trade and investment and education sectors. Also spoke stronger collaboration via Visegrad and EU. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine conflict."

Earlier today, Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto also arrived in New Delhi to participate in the CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave is set to be held on February 21-22 in the national capital.

Over the recent few years, the government of India has been at the forefront in creating a conducive trade and investment environment in the country. Furthermore, with three currently undergoing trade negotiations i.e, The India-UK, India-EU and EFTA (Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland), India and Europe present high potentials of mutual growth and collaborations, according to the official CII website.

The maiden edition of CII India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave was held on February 28- March 1, 2023 was one of the largest congregations of senior ministers, policy makers and business leaders from European Countries and India, cutting across sectors. The Conclave focused on the strategic role of India-Europe partnership in changing geopolitical scenario, strengthening bilateral engagements and discussions on emerging economic opportunities. The emphasis was laid on sustainability being the key aspect of the India-Europe partnership.

According to the website, "To take forward the agenda of "India - Europe partnership for better sustainable future" and to build upon the takeaways of the first edition of CII India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India decided to organise the 2nd Edition of the CII India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave. The Conclave will aim at putting forward the business perspectives and priorities and deliberating on the opportunities and challenges for businesses in India and Europe."

