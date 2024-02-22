EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral with counterparts of Tanzania, Ghana, Slovak Republic, discusses bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 22 : On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Slovak Republic, Ghana and Tanzania and discussed cooperation with both countries in multiple sectors.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and assessed the progress of India-Ghana bilateral cooperation, especially the development partnership.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about the meeting saying, "Glad to meet FM @AyorkorBotchwey of Ghana on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines. Assessed the progress of our bilateral cooperation, especially development partnership. Also spoke about the need to reform the Commonwealth."

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar assessed the progress in the bilateral cooperation between India and Tanzania with his Tanzania counterpart, January Makamba.

"A warm meeting with FM @JMakamba of Tanzania. Carried forward our Raisina panel discussion on India-Africa solidarity. Assessed positively the progress in our bilateral cooperation," EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar and reviewed the status of India-Slovak Republic bilateral ties.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Good to meet FM Juraj Blanar of Slovak Republic on his first visit to India. Reviewed the status of our bilateral relationship. Look forward to deeper collaboration in bilateral and regional formats."

Earlier on Wednesday, Tanzania Foreign Minister January Makamba, Foreign Ministers of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin and Panama's Janaina Tewaney Mencomo arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared about their arrivals saying, "More Foreign Ministers land in New Delhi for #RaisinaDialogue2024! FM @ManeeshGobin of Mauritius, FM @JMakamba of Tanzania & FM @JanainaGob of Panama arrive to a warm welcome in New Delhi."

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is being held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations are participating in the Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference."

According to a video posted by Randhir Jaiswal on X, the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor