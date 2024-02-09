EAM Jaishankar holds discussions on Indo-Pacific, West Asia with his Australian counterpart in Perth

Perth [Australia], February 9 : On the sidelines of the 7th Indian Ocean Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart, Senator Penny Wong, held discussions in Perth today on a spectrum of global issues, including the Indo-Pacific and the situation in West Asia.

The meeting commenced with a warm exchange between EAM Jaishankar and FM Wong. Both leaders expressed delight at the opportunity to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

The talks primarily centered around the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in various domains, with a particular focus on matters related to the Indian Ocean region.

EAM Jaishankar and Senator Wong discussed the Indo-Pacific region, acknowledging the strategic importance it holds. The leaders explored avenues for collaborative efforts to address shared challenges and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The situation in West Asia also featured prominently in the discussions.

"Delighted to meet FM @SenatorWong of Australia in Perth today as we gather for the 7th Indian Ocean Conference. Good exchange on our comprehensive strategic partnership and convergence on matters related to the Indian Ocean. Also discussed the Indo-Pacific, situation in West Asia and other regional and global topics," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.

Notably, Jaishankar will address the two-day 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth that gets underway today with the theme "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean."

The Indian Ocean Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the India Foundation.

The conference will be held in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs press release, "The theme of this edition of the conference is Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean."

This significant gathering, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the India Foundation, marks a collaborative effort with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference brings together distinguished leaders and delegates to deliberate on crucial regional issues.

The event will witness participation from delegations led by ministers from over 22 countries, senior officials from 16 countries, and six multilateral organisations. Furthermore, over 400 social and corporate leaders, policy practitioners, scholars, professionals, and media personnel from about 40 countries actively engaged in the Conference.

Since its inception in 2016 in Singapore, the Indian Ocean Conference has been instrumental in fostering collaboration among nations and principal maritime partners in the region. Through its platform, the Conference endeavours to facilitate discourse on the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference stands as a testament to the collective commitment towards enhancing stability and sustainability across the Indian Ocean Region.

