EAM Jaishankar holds "productive" talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun; focus on defence, trade, AI

New Delhi [India], August 16 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held "productive discussions" with his visiting South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on advancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations in trade, manufacturing, maritime, as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors and defence.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to meet Cho Hyun this morning as the India-Korea "Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years."

He further wrote, "Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime & people to people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence."

"Also exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments," the EAM added.

Delighted to meet FM South Korea @FMChoHyun this morning. Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime & people to people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence. Also… pic.twitter.com/ocU7lIAcLr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier during the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed Cho Hyun, describing it as a "very special privilege" to host an old friend in a new role. Congratulating him on his recent appointment, he remarked that the visit, coming "literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot about the value we attach to the relationship," while also extending greetings on Korea's National Liberation Day.

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Jaishankar said the visit marks the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea. He recalled being present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met President Lee Jae-myung in Kananaskis, Canada, a meeting that "had very strong bonding."

Similarly, in his opening remarks, FM Cho Hyun called it a "great pleasure" to visit India less than a month after assuming office. He began by extending his condolences, saying, "I wish to express my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the sudden flooding in Kashmir and to convey the warmest sympathy of the people of the Republic of Korea. Minister, it is a great pleasure for me to visit India in less than a month after assuming office as the foreign minister."

Cho Hyun further said that President Lee Jae Myung is committed to strengthening ties with India. "President Lee Jae Myung is firmly committed to strengthening ties with your great country. This was emphasised during the summit in Canada, and he personally asked me to convey the best regards to Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Cho Hyun arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening for his maiden visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor