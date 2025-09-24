EAM Jaishankar holds series of bilateral interactions on UNGA sidelines

New York, Sep 24 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various nations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit in New York.

The EAM met with St. Lucia's Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste. Sharing details of the interaction, Jaishankar posted, "A great conversation with FM Alva Baptiste of St. Lucia today. Always enjoy his company."

In another important engagement, he held discussions with Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar noted, "Appreciated the conversation. Valued his insights on latest developments in Europe and the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral ties and India-EU cooperation under the Danish Presidency."

He also held a conversation with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, describing it as a "quick chat" during the high-level meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries.

"Quick chat with my friend FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries in New York today," Jaishankar wrote in a post.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the Netherlands' Foreign Minister David van Weel.

He said in a post, "Appreciated the meeting with FM David van Weel of the Netherlands this evening in New York. An insightful conversation on European strategic positioning and India's approach."

Furthermore, he met with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, where he reiterated India's "steadfast support" for the development of the island nation.

In his meeting with Mauritius Foreign Minister Ritish Ramful, Jaishankar discussed follow-up on Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's recent state visit to India.

"Pleased to meet FM Ritish Ramful of Mauritius today in New York. Discussed following up on the recent successful State Visit of PM Navin Ramgoolam to India," he said.

The series of meetings continued with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, where both sides "reviewed the progress of the bilateral ties."

These high-level exchanges came after the meeting of 'Like-Minded Global South Countries' held on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session.

The meeting drew participation from 18 countries, representing diverse political and economic systems and various stages of development. The forum is part of India's ongoing efforts to strengthen its role as a leading voice of the Global South.

