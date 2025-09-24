EAM Jaishankar holds talks with global leaders on bilateral cooperation on UNGA sidelines

New York [US], September 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had pull-asides with several global leaders, who affirmed cooperation with India.

In a series of posts, the External Affairs Minister also shared updates on his productive diplomatic engagements with key foreign ministers on the UNGA sidelines.

Jaishankar held talks with the Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciated the meeting with FM David van Weel of the Netherlands this evening in New York. An insightful conversation on European strategic positioning and India's approach."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970652381995291024

Jaishankar reviewed the bilateral cooperation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleasure meeting FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970651211650212026

Jaishankar also discussed the Ukraine crisis and the India-EU cooperation with Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciated the conversation with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark this evening in New York. Valued his insights on latest developments in Europe and the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral ties and India-EU cooperation under the Danish Presidency."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970649800618987934

He also held talks with Lesotho Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoana. He said, "Pleased to meet FM Lejone Mpotjoana of Lesotho today on the sidelines of the High Level Meeting."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970641824797577377

Jaishankar also held talks with Suriname Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva.

"Pleasure to get to know FM Melvin Bouva of Suriname today. Appreciate his warm words for our ties."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1970640454807961696

He addressed the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries where he said that the Global South is facing challenges of rights and expectations which they ahd developed meticulously since decades.

Jaishankar said that these challenges have come to being as aftershocks of the Covid pandemic, Gaza and Ukraine crisis, and several other factors.

"We meet in increasingly uncertain times when the state of the world is a cause for mounting concern for member states. The global south in particular is confronted with a set of challenges which have heightened in the first half of this decade. They include the shocks of the COVID pandemic, two major conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, extreme climate events, volatility in trade, uncertainty in investment flows and interest rates, and the catastrophic slowing down of the SGD agenda," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor