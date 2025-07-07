EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

In a statement shared on X, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the XVII #BRICS Summit. Rio de Janeiro, July 6."

The two leaders had earlier met in Johannesburg in February this year, where they had discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

The BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

During the BRICS Summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that condemning terrorism must be a "principle" rather than a matter of "convenience", describing it as the "most serious challenge" for humanity in the current global scenario.

Addressing the BRICS Session on Peace and Security, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 as a stark reminder of terrorism's threat to global peace and called for unwavering international solidarity. He stated that the attack was a blow to the "soul, identity, and dignity" of India, acknowledging the international support that the nation received in solidarity.

"Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today. Recently India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack. On 22 April, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India. This attack was a blow not only to India but to the entire humanity. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the friendly countries who stood with us, who expressed support and condolences," the PM stated.

"Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'. If we first see in which country the attack took place and against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity," he added.

In a statement shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi delivered his address at the session on 'Peace & Security' during the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PM stated that terrorism was a grave threat to humanity and called upon BRICS to strengthen the global fight against the menace. Thanking countries for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and expressing solidarity for India, he urged zero tolerance for terrorism. He reaffirmed that India stands for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts and achieve global peace."

During the BRICS Summit on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance', PM Modi stressed the urgent need to reform outdated global institutions to reflect the realities of the 20th century. He highlighted the systemic inequalities and inefficiencies that the Global South faced, noting that the interests of the region have never been "prioritised".

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of BRICS as a model for adaptability and reform, welcoming Indonesia's recent inclusion and acknowledging the bloc's evolving role.

"PM @narendramodi addressed the session on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance' at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM underscored the urgent need to reform outdated global institutions to reflect the realities of the 20th century. He called for strengthening multipolarity for an inclusive world that amplifies the voice of the Global South," Jaiswal posted on X.

