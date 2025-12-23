EAM Jaishankar holds talks with SL Leader of Opposition on reconstruction aid by India post Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka, and discussed the proposed reconstruction package to be given by India in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the meeting with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka, in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

Appreciate the meeting with @sajithpremadasa, Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/cCCHGGgN2m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

Earlier in the day, in his press statement during a meeting with Herath of Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said that in the face of the havoc, restoring connectivity was an immediate priority, which was done by the Indian Army following up on the call with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi.

"Given the scale of damage, restoring connectivity was clearly an immediate priority, and this was in fact discussed between His Excellency President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi in their telephone call. A large number of Army Engineers erected a Bailey bridge transported by C-17 aircraft at Killinochchi, which Minister Herath referred to earlier in his remarks," he said.

Jaishankar further said that another bridge in Sri Lanka was under construction and that Operation Sagar Bandhu was distributing relief materials in large quantities.

"One more Bailey bridge at Chilaw is currently under construction. Overall, Operation Sagar Bandhu delivered over 1100 tons of relief material, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, essential clothing and water purification kits. About 14.5 tons of medicines and medical equipment were also provided. Yet another 60 tons of equipment was brought to Sri Lanka to assist the relief operations," he said.

Jaishankar further directed engagement with Sri Lanka to understand their needs.

"Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan Government to address their priorities in that regard. The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million of grants. This package is being finalized in close consultations with the Government of Sri Lanka," he said.

Jaishankar had then expounded the sectors that Indian assistance would cover- rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, support for construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged, support for health and education systems, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone, agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term and working towards better disaster response and preparedness.

