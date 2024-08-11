EAM Jaishankar inaugurates India-funded water and sanitation project in Maldives

Male [Maldives], August 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over a major water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million to the Maldives, funded by India. The project spans 28 islands.

Jaishankar, who is in Male on a three-day official visit from August 9-11, virtually inaugurated the projects during the event.

While addressing the virtual inauguration, Jaishankar stated that the development partnership between India and the Maldives is focused on meeting the needs and priorities of the Maldivian people and government.

"Our development partnership is driven by the needs and priorities of the people and the Government of Maldives and is a judicious mix of grants, loans, budgetary support, capacity building and training assistance. We are now entering a phase where many of these projects are getting realized on the ground, delivering tangible benefits to the common people," said Jaishankar.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges posed by climate change, particularly for small island developing states like the Maldives adding emphasized the importance of addressing freshwater resource availability and access.

He also noted that this initiative aligns with India's own programs, "Har Ghar Jal" (Water to Every Home) and "Swachha Bharat" (Clean India).

"In our efforts to expand the scope and benefits of development cooperation, we are mindful of the challenges posed by climate change, especially, for small island developing states such as the Maldives, which are even more vulnerable to the vagaries of rising sea levels. One of the immediate concerns is the availability and access of freshwater resources," said Jaishankar.

"It has been our objective to provide ecologically sustainable low-cost solutions to our development partners so that they are not only able to access potable water but also have the capability to treat sewage, thereby, protecting the delicate ecology of these islands and atolls. This finds resonance in our own initiatives in India of 'Har Ghar Jal' and 'Swachha Bharat' i.e 'Water to Every Home' and 'Clean India," he added.

This project has brought safe drinking water to so many islands, to 32 islands and introduced a sewerage system in 17 islands.

"I am happy to note that this has directly impacted the lives of 28,000 Maldivians I believe. Under this project, the latest technologies have been used to provide clean drinking water and safe sewerage disposal. In addition, the buildings are also equipped with solar energy providing support to the island grids. With a total funding of USD 110 million, this is the largest climate adaptation implemented in Maldives with international collaboration," the EAM said.

He also expressed optimism that this project will improve the lives of women on the islands, who are primarily responsible for fetching clean water. "It is also significant to note that the completion of this project has supplemented the Government of Maldive's endeavours in reaching its Sustainable Development Goals by establishing climate-resilient and cost-effective water and sewerage systems. I am sure that this will go a long way in improving the lives of the women on these islands who bear the primary burden of fetching clean water," Jaishankar said.

"India-Maldives development cooperation embodies the motto of our partnership - 'Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India'. It will be our endeavour to harness this defining feature of our relationship and scale greater heights. And I hope President with your guidance and encouragement, our joint efforts, our joint activities and our shared vision will form an important milestone in the journey of our two nations together," he added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening India-Maldives relations for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

Maldives President Muizzu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for always supporting the island nation.

He further said that the "enduring partnership" between New Delhi and Male continues to bring the two nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange.

EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.

His visit follows the recent visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

