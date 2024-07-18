EAM Jaishankar inaugurates India's first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 18 : In a step to further bolster the ties between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has inaugurated India's first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius.

Jaishankar, along with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, inaugurated the Jan Aushadi Kendra on Wednesday.

"Delighted to inaugurate along with Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth the first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius. This Aushadi Kendra is the delivery of the promise made by PM @narendramodi earlier this year," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

"The health partnership project will supply cost-effective, Made-in-India medicines to augment public healthcare and enhance well-being," he added.

Delighted to inaugurate along with Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth the first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius. This Aushadi Kendra is the delivery of the promise made by PM @narendramodi earlier this year. The 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 health partnership project will supply cost effective,… pic.twitter.com/QvqGZzAt6o — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 17, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar also inaugurated the Mediclinic project at Grand Bois in Mauritius, which is made with Indian grant assistance, calling it the 'newest expression of friendship' between the two nations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project at Grand Bois in Mauritius, Jaishankar said that the initiative will provide secondary healthcare for 16,000 people in the Grand Pois area.

"It was described as the newest expression of our friendship and it will provide secondary healthcare for 16000 people in the Grand Pois area, and we feel very proud to be a partner in this collaboration," he said.

Expressing pride, Jaishankar said that health is a priority and all of us have become health conscious.

"We worry about things rightly. But we also believeall of us believethat health is our right. And right today, every government has a duty to deliver. And for me, to be part of such an important delivery event is something which is a matter of great satisfaction," he said.

Underscoring the other projects India has done in Mauritius, Jaishankar said that they have been expressions of our relationship.

"Many of the flagship projects we have done in Mauritius have been really expressions of our affection, of our relationship, of our family linkages and everyone of you in some form is associated with it, benefitted from it...," he said.

He said that under the PM Narendra Modi-led government, India has made a strong commitment to people-centric policies.

"Sometimes, there can be small steps, little projects, but to the community, they can make a very big difference. In this community for example, its entire health needs will change after this clinic comes up," the minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor