EAM Jaishankar inaugurates "Mediclinic project" at Grand Bois in Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 17 : External Affairs Minister Jaishankar inaugurated the Mediclinic project at Grand Bois in Mauritius on Wednesday with Indian grant assistance, calling it the "newest expression of our friendship."

Speaking at the inauguration of the project at Grand Bois in Mauritius, Jaishankar said that the initiative will provide secondary healthcare for 16,000 people in the Grand Pois area.

"It was described as the newest expression of our friendship and it will provide secondary healthcare for 16000 people in the Grand Pois area, and we feel very proud to be a partner in this collaboration," he said.

Expressing pride, Jaishankar said that health is a priority and all of us have become health conscious.

"We worry about things rightly. But we also believeall of us believethat health is our right. And right today, every government has a duty to deliver. And for me, to be part of such an important delivery event is something which is a matter of great satisfaction," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised that India's partnership today is contributing to the well-being of Mauritius, adding that it is a permanent commitment from India.

"We are today helping each other. We are helping the region. We are doing good for the world. And I want to say that our partnership today is contributing to the well-being of Mauritius, to connectivity within Mauritius, to the prosperity of Mauritius and that is a permanent commitment from India," he said.

He further commended Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth for the collaboration.

"I commend the PM for the initiative, for this collaboration that is associated with us...and will truly make life better for the ordinary people, the common citizens of this country," he added.

Underscoring the other projects India has done in Mauritius, Jaishankar said that they have been expressions of our relationship.

"Many of the flagship projects we have done in Mauritius have been really expressions of our affection, of our relationship, of our family linkages and everyone of you in some form is associated with it, benefitted from it...," he said.

He said that under the PM Narendra Modi-led government, India has made a strong commitment to people-centric policies.

"Sometimes, there can be small steps, little projects, but to the community, they can make a very big difference. In this community for example, its entire health needs will change after this clinic comes up," the minister said.

Jaishankar felt proud to witness the event and to be a part of this initiative.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Paul Berenger and held a discussion on contemporary global issues.

Jaishankar added that he values Berenger's support for India-Mauritius relations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor