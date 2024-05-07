EAM Jaishankar joins event marking 25 years of establishment of India-Dominican Republic diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], May 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, attended the event marking 25 years of the establishment of India-Dominican Republic diplomatic ties.

He thanked the authorities of the Dominican Republic for their support in India's Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic during the political crisis.

Earlier in March, Operation Indravati was launched to evacuate Indian nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. As part of the operation, 12 Indians were evacuated.

On concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Haiti, Randhir Jaiswal at that time, said that the embassy in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic holds accreditation for Haiti and was monitoring the situation.

EAM Jaishankar further recalled the unique contribution of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos who established the resident mission and served as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

"Pleasure to join the event marking 25 years of the establishment of India-Dominican Republic diplomatic ties. Recalled the unique contribution of Amb Hans Dannenberg Castellanos who established the resident mission and served as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. Thanked authorities for their support for #OperationIndravati that evacuated Indian citizens from Haiti," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Bilateral relations between India and the Dominican Republic (DR) have been friendly and cordial and continue to widen and deepen in all spheres.

