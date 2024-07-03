EAM Jaishankar, Kazakhstan FM Murat Nurtleu discuss India's increasing engagement with Central Asia

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Astana on Tuesday and discussed expanding strategic partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia.

Jaishankar thanked the deputy prime minister for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit.

The two ministers further exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India’s increasing engagement with Central Asia in various… pic.twitter.com/0Z6t3SyPxG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 2, 2024

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Astana on Tuesday to represent India at the SCO Summit, which is being held under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.

The EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev at the airport.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the summit.

The SCO Summit will be held on July 3-4.

The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO, wherein, 'SECURE' stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.

India, under its first-ever presidency of SCO, hosted the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in virtual format on July 4, 2023.

Kazakhstan took over the SCO presidency from India, which was the president last year.

