EAM Jaishankar lauds Netherlands' support against terrorism, strengthens bilateral ties during Hague visit

The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his meeting with Netherlands' Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Monday (local time), admired the country's strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its support for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' hospitality, noting his discussion with his counterpart on deepened bilateral ties between the two nations and pressing global issues.

"Thank FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands for hosting me today in The Hague. Appreciate Netherlands' strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. And support for zero tolerance against terrorism. Had wide-ranging discussions on deepening our bilateral partnership and engagement with the EU. Exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi-polarity," the EAM stated on X.

Jaishankar also engaged with the Netherlands' Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and discussed the benefits of a bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

"Pleased to meet Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague today. Exchanged views on our respective security perspectives and challenges. Also spoke about the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership," Jasishnakr stated.

The EAM also engaged with the Indian community in the Netherlands, noting the value of the community's contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands.

"Interacted with representatives of the Indian community this evening. Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," the EAM stated.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and discuss the entire range of bilateral relations. Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Germany came after Friedrich Merz took over the office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany earlier this month.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India.

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, offered support to India and condemned all acts of terrorism. She also extended condolences to the victims of the attack and their families.

"India shares warm and friendly ties with the three countries. The relationship between India and Denmark is based on historical links, common democratic traditions, and a shared desire for regional and international peace and stability. The current development of renewed India-Denmark relations has been guided by the "Green Strategic Partnership", the MEA said.

The diplomatic ties between India and the Netherlands are over 75 years old. As per the MEA, the two countries enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High-level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

