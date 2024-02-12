EAM Jaishankar meets ASEAN Secy General Kao Kim Hourn in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met ASEAN Secretary General, Kao Kim Hourn in Delhi.

The two leaders, as they met, discussed connectivity, food security and trade.

In a post on social media platform X, the EAM wrote, "Pleased to meet Secretary General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn of ASEAN today morning."

"Discussed taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our agenda focused on connectivity, food security and trade," he added.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn arrived in Delhi on Sunday evening, kicking off his five-day visit to India.

This is Kao Kim Hourn's first official visit to India since assuming office in January 2023, spanning from February 11 to 15.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "A warm welcome to @ASEAN Secretary-General @hourn_kao on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to further strengthen the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Students from ASEAN Member States pursue higher education at the University under ASEAN-India cooperation projects. Nalanda University also leads the ASEAN-India Network of Universities (AINU), according to MEA.

In the press release, MEA stated, "Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy, which has entered into its 10th year in 2024, as well as its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. In 2022, the ASEAN-India relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). India also supports the priorities set by Lao PDR in its ASEAN Chairmanship for the year 2024 under the theme 'ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience'," it added.

