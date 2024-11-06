EAM Jaishankar meets Australian PM Albanese, lauds 'deepening comprehensive strategic partnership'

Canberra [Australia], November 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday, and thanked him for the deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to call on PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance for deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

The Australian PM also appreciated the "growing relationship" between the two countries.

"Our growing relationship with India matters to Australia. Great to meet with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today in Canberra," Albanese posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister interacted with embers of Australia - India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

"Happy to interact with members of Australia - India Parliamentary Friendship Group. Appreciate their warm sentiments for stronger political, economic and people to people ties with India," he stated.

Jaishankar also met Deputy PM of New Zealand, Winston Peters and discussed the issues of education, technology and people-to-people ties.

"Pleased to meet DPM & FM @winstonpetersof New Zealand.Discussed education, technology, agriculture and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific and global issues," he stated.

EAM Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Australia, also interacted with Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. The two also addressed the 'Raisina Down Under', the Australian iteration of India's Raisina Dialogue on November 5-6.

He also inaugurated a new Indian consulate in Brisbane, which he hailed as a "milestone" for the India-Australia ties.

"Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar stated at the inauguration ceremony.

The EAM also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors, describing them as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

"We have a million-strong Indian diaspora, and certainly, they are making their contribution to the vibrant and multicultural society here," he said.

The minister praised the community for earning "great respect" in Australia and noted that their excellence across academia, research, technology, business, and healthcare has enhanced India-Australia ties.

