EAM Jaishankar meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese on sidelines of East Asia Summit

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 27 : External Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit here.

In an X post, he wrote, "Nice to meet PM @AlboMP of Australia on the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit"

Nice to meet PM @AlboMP of Australia on the sidelines of 20th East Asia Summit. 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/p3IfoGgypv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 27, 2025

Earlier, he also held a warm meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan, and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and regional developments. Taking to X, Jaishankar said,

"A warm meeting with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia. Conveyed our best wishes for the successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the Myanmar situation."

Jaishankar, in his address at the 20th East Asia Summit, reaffirmed India's full commitment to ensure a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future for the region and furthering maritime cooperation.

The EAM said that "India values EAS's contribution to peace, progress and prosperity" and looked forward to the positive outcomes of the Summit. He also noted that India "fully supports" the activities and future direction of the East Asia Summit.

"We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions," the EAM said.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings at the start of his address on the EAS's 20th anniversary.

"Conveying the warmest greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to EAS on its 20th anniversary", EAM said.

Highlighting India's focus on maritime security and connectivity, Jaishankar said that the country's commitment remains strong under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and announced that 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, underscoring New Delhi's vision for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The 20th East Asia Summit gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia.

This year's summit also features the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, in recognition of their positions as the current Chairs of BRICS and the G20, respectively. Their participation underscores the growing engagement between ASEAN and other key global groupings.

