EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, discusses India-China ties

Beijing, July 15 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the trajectory of India-China bilateral relations.

Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chinese President during the meeting.

The interaction took place as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' call on the Chinese President.

In a post on X following the meeting, Jaishankar wrote, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard."

The EAM is in China, his first visit to the country since the violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin.

On Monday, the EAM held multiple high-level meetings to deepen dialogue and cooperation with Chinese officials.

He met Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee (IDCPC), and discussed the need for a constructive India-China relationship.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a senior member of the CPC Political Bureau.

During the talks with Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasised a long-term approach to resolving bilateral issues.

"Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalising people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures and roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory," he posted on X after the meeting on Monday.

The EAM also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and reiterated that further normalisation of India-China ties can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

He stressed that open exchange of views and perspectives between the two neighbours and major economies is critical in the current complex global environment.

Highlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China, Jaishankar welcomed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic and border tensions.

The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where Jaishankar is representing India, precedes the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the SCO scheduled to be held later this year in Tianjin. India chaired the SCO in 2023, while Pakistan hosted the Leaders' Summit in 2024.

Founded as a regional security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a permanent intergovernmental organisation comprising India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus. The SCO’s agenda spans counterterrorism, security, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

India's participation at various SCO meetings has intensified in recent months, including the visits of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to China in June for discussions on regional defence and security under the SCO framework.

