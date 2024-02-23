EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Czech Republic, Romania, Bhutan on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024

New Delhi [India], February 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Romania and Bhutan on Friday here in New Delhi on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024.

The Foreign Minister of Czech Republic along with Jaishankar, explored areas of collaboration in India-Czech ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "The meeting with FM @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines was a good stock taking. We appreciated the progress after PM Pete Fiala's recent visit and explored further areas of collaboration. Was useful to hear regional insights."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Romania earlier today.

"Welcomed FM @Odobes1Luminita of Romania on her first Raisina visit. Impressed by her enthusiasm for deeper India-Romania cooperation. Reciprocate that fully and will remain in close touch," he wrote on X.

Jaishankar also welcomed the Foreign Minister of Bhutan DN Dhungyel on his first visit to India after assuming office.

"Welcomed @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel on his first visit to India after assuming office," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"His participation in #RaisinaDialogue2024 and our productive meeting this evening was very much in keeping with #NeighbourhoodFirst and our unique partnership Look forward to working closely with him," he added.

The EAM also met with the Mauritius Foreign Minister and the two leaders took the opportunity to review our bilateral cooperation.

"The participation of FM @ManeeshGobin of Mauritius at #RaisinaDialogue2024 was very welcome. It brought into focus issues related to maritime security and the nature of the global order. We took the opportunity to review our bilateral cooperation," the EAM said in a post on X.

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud also participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2024.

In a post on X, Jaishankar, as he welcomed Saud, shared a picture of the meeting on X, and wrote, "The presence of India's neighbours at #RaisinaDialogue2024 is natural. Warmly welcomed FM @NPSaudnc

to the event. Glad to note his active participation in the Raisina programs. Our conversation reaffirmed the positive trajectory of our ties."

Notably, the Raisina Dialogue, on the sidelines of which the Foreign Ministers of various countries met Jaishankar, is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also extended a warm welcome to Uber CEO, dara khosrowshahi, as he met him here in New Delhi.

"Encouraging to hear the optimism of Uber CEO @dkhos on doing business in India. The world takes note of the transformation of the last decade. And awaits the coming opportunities," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

"Good to know that he even tried his hand at cricket," he added.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ongoing 9th Raisina Dialogue. He inaugurated the dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21.

