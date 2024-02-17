EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Portugal, Poland, Belgium on sidelines of Security Conference in Munich

Munich [Germany], February 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Poland, Belgium, and Portugal on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich on Saturday.

The EAM, and the Portuguese Foreign Minister, Joao Cravinho, shared views on recent global developments as they met.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet FM of Portugal @JoaoCravinho, this time in Munich."

"Shared views on recent global developments," he added.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, the EAM discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in different domains.

"A deep discussion on the Ukraine conflict with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland today on MSC 2024 sidelines. Also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation in different domains," he wrote in a post on X.

In his meeting with the Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, the EAM lauded the advancement in bilateral ties between India and Belgium.

"Good to meet FM of Belgium @hadjalahbib this morning in Munich. Glad to work with the Belgian Presidency of the EU, as well as in advancing our bilateral ties," the EAM wrote.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 got underway on February 16 in the German capital and will conclude on February 18, Sunday.

The MSC 2024 offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges.

Six decades after its foundation by Ewald von Kleist, the MSC has assembled senior decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world for discussions on the most pressing international security concerns in February 2024, according to the conference's official statement.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference 2024, congratulating the Awami League on the fresh mandate in the recent national elections.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Jaishankar said it was an honour calling on Prime Minister Hasina and taking the opportunity to commend the progress made in fostering 'India-Bangladesh Maitri'.

"Congratulated her on the renewed mandate and appreciated her guidance for taking India Bangladesh Maitri forward. #MSC2024," Jaishankar posted from his X handle.

