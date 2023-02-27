EAM Jaishankar meets Danish royal couple, discusses sustainability and digital delivery

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Denmark's royal couple discussed sustainability and digital delivery. In a tweet, Jaishankar stated, "Shared with them various aspects of the New India in making. Our conversation covered sustainability and digital delivery in particular."

On Sunday, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The Danish royal couple arrived on Sunday on a four-day visit to India, starting February 26 to March 2.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, took to his Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of Denmark's Crown Prince and Crown Princess. He stated that the visit of the Danish royal couple will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark.

Bagchi tweeted, "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit. This is the 1st Royal Visit from Denmark in two decades. Will further strengthen and enhance the close & friendly ties between our countries."

During the visit to India, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian will hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Danish Crown Prince will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress organized by CII.

He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, the MEA said in the press release. During the visit, the Danish royal couple will visit Chennai. They will depart from Chennai on March 2.

According to MEA, the visit is the first ever from the Danish Royal family in two decades. Earlier, the Crown Prince travelled to India in 2003. Queen Margrethe II visited India in 2003 as a Crown Princess, according to the press release.

The MEA, in its press release, said, "India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues", adding, "The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark."

( With inputs from ANI )

