EAM Jaishankar meets delegates on the sidelines of UNGA 79

New York [US], September 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the second G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Brazil's G20 Presidency, met some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"Nice to see Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland at UNGA 79," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838944217298518372

Jaishankar met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, An early morning interaction with RoK FM Cho Tae-yul on the sidelines of UNGA 79."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838944413520678928

EAM Jaishankar met his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanar.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838944802278117509

Jaishankar also interacted with the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

"Always nice to meet UN DSG Amina J Mohammed," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838946448974528634

Jaishankar also met Deputy General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838948437699530958

The External Affairs Minister met Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar at the UNGA 79.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838952080096018695

Jaishankar met Ahmed Fiqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1838953721390051568

Jaishankar congratulated him on entering UNSC as a non-permanent member for 2025-26.

"Glad to meet FM Ahmed Fiqi of Somalia at UNGA 79 sidelines. Congratulated him on Somalia entering the UNSC as non-permanent member for 2025-26. Discussed enhancing our cooperation in health, education, training and capacity building," he said.

In his speech at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar said India strongly support policies that foster trade and investment, enabling every nation to flourish in an interconnected and dynamic world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor