EAM Jaishankar meets diamond business owners from Gujarat in Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], June 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with the Indian diamond business owners from Gujarat in Namibia. He said that they are making economic advances and building real friendships.

"Good to see Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat active in Namibia. They are advancing our economic interests while building real friendships. The Namibian Government is appreciative of their contribution to the local economy," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Namibian Independence Museum and called it a reminder of Global South solidarity.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the Namibian Independence Museum. A powerful reminder of a shared struggle and the Global South solidarity."

Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Windhoek to further strengthen relations with Namibia. He was received by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu.

This is the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit, EAM will call on the top leadership of the country.

Before arriving in the Namibian capital on Sunday, the External Affairs Minister was in Cape Town, South Africa to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. In Cape Town, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar invoked the three-decade-old ties between India and South Africa

Upon arrival in Namibia, EAM Jaishankar in a tweet stated, "Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly. Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward.

"On Sunday, Jaishankar addressed the Indian diaspora in Namibia. He said that the condolence messages and the outpouring of support that he received in the wake of the horrific train accident in Odisha show how connected the world is with India.

"A lot of leaders from all over the world and the foreign minister from here [Namibia] also has expressed solidarity and sent sympathy," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Namibia on Sunday.

"I received many messages and foreign ministers and friends from across the world. The Prime Minister also received lots of messages. This is an example of how globalised today's world is and how the world is connected with India," he added.

Before arriving in the Namibian capital on Sunday, the External Affairs Minister was in Cape Town, South Africa to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In Cape Town, Jaishankar invoked the three-decade-old ties between India and South Africa stating that there is a very "deeply emotional" connection between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor