EAM Jaishankar meets Dutch PM Dick Schoof, thanks Netherlands for strong stand against terrorism

The Hague, May 20 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met with the Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, thanking him for the European nation's unequivocal condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which had resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to call on PM Dick Schoof today in The Hague. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for the Netherlands' firm and resolute stance against terrorism. Appreciate his commitment to taking the India-Netherlands partnership to newer heights. Assured that our teams will work hard to achieve these goals."

The visit comes as part of Jaishankar's six-day official tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24. The meeting with Schoof marks one of the key high-level engagements during the Netherlands leg of the trip.

PM Schoof, in his own post on X, stated, "Good to receive the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar at the Catshuis. First of all, I expressed my support for India's fight against terrorism after the terrible attack last month in Pahalgam. It is good for all parties that the violence between India and Pakistan has not escalated further."

"In addition, we discussed the Strategic Partnership. This concerns long-term cooperation between the Netherlands and India in areas such as trade, innovative technology, agriculture and security. In a changing world, it is important for both the Netherlands and India that we can continue to count on each other. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to our country soon to discuss this further," he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with the Indian diaspora in The Hague and praised their contributions in strengthening ties between the two nations. He also met Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, with whom he discussed shared security concerns and the potential for a bilateral defence partnership.

Jaishankar also held wide-ranging talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in The Hague on Monday, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation and working together more closely with the European Union.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on global developments in the context of an increasingly multipolar world.

In addition to his official meetings, Jaishankar also interacted with leading strategic thinkers and experts in The Hague, with the discussions centered around future pathways for deeper India-Netherlands engagement across geopolitical, economic, and defence domains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor