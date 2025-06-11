EAM Jaishankar meets European Parliament President Roberta Metsola; discusses trade, strategic partnerships

Brussels [Belgium], June 11 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed cooperation between India and Europe on several fronts, including trade, technology and security.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A warm conversation with @EP_President Roberta Metsola in Brussels this morning. Discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon our shared values of democracy and pluralism. Value her positive sentiments on advancing our partnership in trade, technology and security."

The similar sentiments were shared by European Parliament President Metsola, who said that they look forward towards transforming commitments to actions for strengthening India-Europe strategic partnerships.

"Delighted to welcome India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to @Europarl_EN. As negotiations on a free trade agreement advance, we look forward to transforming commitments into actions and to strengthening the strategic partnership between Europe and India", she wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar had an action-packed day in Brussels earlier, where he held several high-profile interactions.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met the Prime Minister of Belgium on Tuesday and discussed the strengthening of India-Belgium cooperation on several fronts such as security, defence and trade. He also met the King of Belgium during his visit.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar also held a press conference with the Vice-President of the European Union, Kaja Kallas.

During the address to the media, Kaja Kallas stressed the EU's support for India's right to protect its citizens and condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Kallas said, "I want to reiterate the EU's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Those responsible must be held accountable. India has the right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law. Minister Jaishankar, you and I were in close contact after the attack."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Belgium on Tuesday and stated that the "strategic partnership" between India and the EU is "getting stronger."

Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and its engagement with the European Union.

During the interaction, Jaishankar apprised the community of India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote the country's progress and prosperity.

