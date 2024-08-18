EAM Jaishankar meets his Kuwaiti counterpart, discusses ties between both nations

Kuwait City [Kuwait], August 18 : External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Sunday met his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed several issues like partnership covering political, trade, investment, health, education, people-to-people and connectivity.

The two leaders also held talks on the geopolitical developments in the region.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "A warm and productive meeting with Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya today. Took stock of our broad-based partnership covering political, trade, investment, health, education, people-to-people and connectivity. And exchanged views on the geopolitical developments in the region.

"Confident that our longstanding ties will continue to strengthen in the coming times," he added.

Jaishankar said that the two leaders took stock of a broad-based partnership covering politics, trade, investment, health, education, people-to-people and connectivity.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and held talks on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties.

Jaishankar said that he valued the Prime Minister's views regarding further economic cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and took his guidance and insights on taking India-Kuwait ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar said that India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship and the contemporary partnership between both the countries is expanding steadily.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level."

