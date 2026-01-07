EAM Jaishankar meets Indian diaspora in Luxembourg, lauds their valuable contributions

Luxembourg City, Jan 7 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar interacted with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, appreciating their contributions in deepening ties between India and the European country.

Addressing the Indian community, EAM Jaishankar underlined the growing expansion of India-Luxembourg partnership across several domains, including political, business and technology.

Sharing the details of his meetings with Luxembourg’s leadership, EAM said,“I would of course like to talk to you a little bit about the relationship and the larger context. But before I do that, I must also share with you at every one of these meetings, starting with the Grand Duke, with the Prime Minister, with the Foreign Minister, I heard very strong and very effusive words of praise for the Indian community.”

“When you hear that in a very natural way from your counterparts and from the authorities of the country you're visiting, it really leaves you with a very good feeling. The sense that in their eyes, this is a community that has been very well integrated. It is seen as very contributive,” he added.

EAM asserted that the partnership between India and Luxembourg holds significance for several reasons.

He noted that Luxembourg lies at the heart of the European Union and, as one of its founding members, wields great influence on the Union and its decision-making process.

EAM said that at a time when India is seeking to ramp up its engagement with the EU, Luxembourg’s influence in Brussels over the collective decision-making assumes importance.

“And I was given really the fullest assurance that, as you know, we are right now in a very advanced stage of negotiating a free trade agreement. In other areas, whether it's technology, defence, connectivity, or mobility, there is a lot that is happening with the European Union. But the influence of Luxembourg and I think the goodwill of Luxembourg in support of the relationship is something which will surely come into play,” he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar called on the Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, and conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu.

Following his meeting with the Grand Duke, EAM took to X and posted, "Value his positive sentiments for India, and for deepening our bilateral partnership.”

