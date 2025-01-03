EAM Jaishankar meets Iran Deputy FM Takht Ravanchi, discusses bilateral ties, Chabahar Port

New Delhi [India], January 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Takht Ravanchi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed the wide expanse of India-Iran ties.

In a post on X, the EAM said that the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral ties of India and Iran, the progress on the Chabahar port along with regional developments.

" Recieved Deputy FM @TakhtRavanchiof Iran this evening. Discussed our bilateral ties, progress in Chabahar port and regional developments. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations will give a momentum to our partnership."

Recieved Deputy FM @TakhtRavanchi of Iran this evening. Discussed our bilateral ties, progress in Chabahar port and regional developments. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations will give a momentum to our partnership. 🇮🇳 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/BHFnzX22zR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 3, 2025

Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Takht Ravanchi is visiting India to discuss key issues between the two countries such as trade volumes. Other items on the agenda are increasing bilateral trade in both energy and non-energy sectors, improving connectivity and tourism, regional and international security, and the completion of Chabahar Port.

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. India and Iran signed a friendship treaty on March 15, 1950. The visit of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Iran and the signing of the Tehran Declaration in April 2001, followed by the visit of then President Seyyed Mohammad Khatami and the signing of the New Delhi Declaration in 2003 deepened the India-Iran cooperation. The two documents identified areas of cooperation and set the strategic vision for the India-Iran partnership, according to the Embassy of india in Tehran.

The bilateral relations were further boosted by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran in May 2016. During the visit, a joint statement titled "Civilizational Connect, Contemporary Context" was issued, and 12 MOUs/Agreements were signed. The Trilateral Agreement on Trade, Transport and Transit between India, Iran and Afghanistan was also signed during the visit. President Rouhani visited India in February 2018, during which a joint statement titled "Towards Prosperity Through Greater Connectivity" was issued. The two sides signed 13 MOUs/Agreements during the visit.

PM Modi and President Raisi met for the first time on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September 2022, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and connectivity. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in August 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor