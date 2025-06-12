EAM Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks French President for backing India's fight against terrorism

Paris, June 12 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday called on French President Emmanuel Macron during his official visit to France, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing gratitude for France's support in India's fight against terrorism.

"Honoured to call on President Emmanuel Macron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Thanked him for France's strong message of support in the fight against terrorism. Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership," EAM posted on X.

India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and India's relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment.

"Our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues. During this visit, EAM would travel to Paris and Marseille where he would be holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot. He will also engage with the senior leadership of France, and interact with think tanks and media. EAM would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue which is being held in the city of Marseille," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the EAM's visit.

In April, after the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, Macron dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief.

Macron also said that France will stand together with its allies and would continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary.

"I have just spoken to my counterpart Narendra Modi about the cowardly terrorist attack on Tuesday, which resulted in the tragic death of dozens of innocent civilians. France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief. France, together with its allies, will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary," the French President posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to France, European Union and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to further deepen India's friendly relations and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.

On Wednesday, India and the European Union signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that focuses on joint priorities and supports pilot projects in third countries.

The agreement driving forward India–EU engagement in connectivity, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), green shipping and clean energy was signed in the presence of EAM Jaishankar and Jozef Sikela, the European Commissioner for International Partnership.

Both sides noted that the signing of the trilateral cooperation agreement will benefit the Global South.

During his visit to Brussels from June 9-11, EAM Jaishankar also called on Belgium’s King Philippe, Prime Minister Bart De Wever and held delegation level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

On the EU side, EAM called on President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. He also co-chaired the first India-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

