EAM Jaishankar meets Maldivian Defence Minister, discusses security cooperation

Male, Aug 10 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon on Saturday to discuss enhanced security cooperation between India and the Maldives.

The discussions focused on joint initiatives for maritime security and the shared goal of maintaining regional peace and stability.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "A very good meeting with Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. Discussed Indian-Maldivian defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region."

Earlier in the day, the EAM participated in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male, where he, along with Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and Climate Change, Environment, and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim, planted a Carambola (Star Fruit) sapling.

The event symbolised the two nations' shared commitment to sustainability and the enduring ties between India and the Maldives.

Earlier on Friday, addressing the press, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the importance of his visit, stating, "This visit is an opportunity to take stock of what our countries have achieved together as well as to chart out an aspirational blueprint for the coming years of what we are confident, will be a truly multifaceted partnership."

He emphasised the Maldives' strategic significance in India's foreign policy, noting, "The Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighborhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for India, neighbourhood is a priority, and in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority."

EAM Jaishankar also underscored the common challenges faced by both nations and the importance of their defence and security cooperation.

"As neighbours, we face common challenges and have a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the region. After all, we both have very big EEZs. Our defence and security cooperation is aimed at confronting many common challenges, and I look forward to fruitful discussions in that regard," he said.

Reflecting on the strong ties between India and the Maldives, he added, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges, as witnessed in the past."

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on Friday evening for an official three-day visit, marking his first visit since assuming office for a second term in June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor