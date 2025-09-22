EAM Jaishankar meets Philippines Foreign Secretary in US, discusses bilateral ties

New York, Sep 22 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met the Philippines Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro on Monday (Indian time), ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Both leaders discussed cooperation between India and the Philippines in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region, following the recent state visit of the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to India.

"Pleased to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro of Philippines at the start of UNGA 80 in New York. We followed up on the recent State Visit of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr to India. Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," EAM posted on X.

Lazaro also took to X and said that their meeting "reaffirms our 2 countries' commitment as Strategic Partners to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc."

Earlier in August, the Philippine President undertook a five-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint press conference with the Philippines President Marcos Jr at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi lauded ties between India and the Philippines, describing the two nations as "friends by choice and partners by destiny."

He emphasised that while the diplomatic ties might be new, the cultural bond between the two nations exists from ancient times and termed the Philippines' Ramayana Maharadia Lawana as a "living proof" of the centuries-old cultural ties.

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past; it is a promise for the future," said PM Modi.

President Marcos Jr. also expressed readiness to work with India towards a free and open Indo-Pacific while expressing satisfaction over the rapid pace of the Philippines' ongoing defence modernisation and the expanding capabilities and footprint of India's indigenous defence industry as a partner in this undertaking that is exemplified by the Brahmos project.

