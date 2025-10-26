EAM Jaishankar meets Singapore FM Balakrishnan, discusses global scenario, bilateral cooperation

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a "very useful" meeting with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, exchanging views on the evolving global and regional landscape while exploring new avenues to deepen India-Singapore cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where both ministers participated in high-level regional diplomatic engagements.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation."

Before he engaged with the Singaporean FM, the EAM held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The two held talks on India-Malaysia bilateral cooperation.

"Honoured to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful ASEAN Summit. Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun and appreciated the deepening of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders also discussed further cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductors, defence, and shipbuilding between the two nations.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Delighted to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding."

Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, said that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations and reaffirmed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilisational bonds.

He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India.

