EAM Jaishankar meets UAE VP Sheikh Mansour, CEO of Mubadala; discusses economic, defence cooperation, investment opportunities

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a series of high-level meetings in Abu Dhabi during which he held discussions with the UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

In a post on X, EAM stated that discussions were focused on strengthening economic and defence cooperation during his meeting with UAE VP Sheikh Mansour.

"Honoured to call on Vice President HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of UAE today in Abu Dhabi. Had a productive discussion on deepening economic and defence cooperation," the EAM said.

Following his meeting with Sheikh Mansour, the EAM also met Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, during which they held talks on the evolving global geo-economic landscape and the importance of further strengthening India-UAE relations, while also highlighting emerging avenues for economic cooperation.

"Pleased to meet HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, MD & Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company. Exchanged views on the global geo-economic situation and the need to further strengthen relations between India-UAE. Also apprised him of emerging opportunities for economic cooperation," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

The meetings came as part of the EAM's ongoing trip to the UAE, where he co-chaired the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Jaishankar will also be visiting Israel following his engagements in the UAE, during which he will hold bilateral consultations with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Minister of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum, EAM will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today. He will thereafter pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar," the MEA statement read.

