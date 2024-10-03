EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, Harris' NSA Gordon

Washington, Oct 3 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a "productive" meeting with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday.

The EAM also met Philip Gordon, the NSA to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President. He is among those mentioned as Harris' NSA if she wins.

"As always, a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation and good insights into global politics," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X about his meeting with Sullivan.

A White House readout is awaited.

"Appreciated the conversation on our bilateral ties and various global developments," the EAM wrote in a separate post on X after his meeting with Gordon.

Gordon had a longer post on the meeting. "Great to meet this week with Minister @DrSJaishankar of India. We took stock of important progress in the U.S.-India relationship, including our growing defense and technology cooperation. We also discussed regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe."

EAM Jaishankar has held a series of meetings with top officials of the Biden administration in Washington after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. On Tuesday, he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

About the EAM's meeting with Blinken, the State Department had said that they discussed the two countries' "enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies".

Secretary Blinken "noted" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August visit to Kyiv and "reiterated the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine", the Statement Department had said.

India has been talking with Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to keep the lines of communication between them open. Although New Delhi has sought to underplay its role, its efforts are attracting attention and generating interest as the only country with the ability to talk to both parties in the conflict.

They also discussed plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis.

