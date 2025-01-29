EAM Jaishankar mourns death of nine Indians in Saudi Arabia road accident

Jeddah, Jan 29 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday condoled the tragic loss of nine Indian nationals in a road accident in Saudi Arabia while assuring full support to the concerned families of the victims.

"Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah which also covers the cities of Makkah, Madinah, Yanbu, Taif, Tabuk, Qunfudah, AlBaha, Abha, Jizan and Najran, revealed that the accident took place near Jizan, in the western region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it said in a social media post while detailing four helpline numbers specially set up to help the concerned families.

