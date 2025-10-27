EAM Jaishankar, New Zealand PM Luxon discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific security in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a secure Indo-Pacific region.

EAM Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Malaysia, is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar took to X and posted, "A pleasure meeting PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand on the sidelines of ASEAN 2025 meetings. Extended warm greetings from PM Narendra Modi. Welcome his commitment to advance our bilateral cooperation and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and New Zealand have historically maintained close and friendly relations.

Luxon visited India earlier this year in March, during which both nations agreed to begin negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He was accompanied by a high-level business delegation and met with Indian business leaders in Mumbai.

During this visit, Luxon also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed regional security in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to greater cooperation in defence and maritime ties.

In a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the bilateral relationship across various sectors. They also emphasised the necessity for all countries to take concrete action against terrorist organisations that are proscribed by the UN.

New Zealand officially joined two India-led initiatives -- the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor