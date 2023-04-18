EAM Jaishankar, Papua New Guinea counterpart Tkachenko discuss widening the agenda of ties

New Delhi [India], April 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Papua New Guinea counterpart Justin Tkachenko and discussed broadening the agenda of ties between the two nations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to speak with FM Justin Tkachenko of Papua New Guinea this evening. Discussed broadening the agenda of our ties."

Earlier in September last year, Jaishankar met Justin Tkatchenko and discussed ongoing cooperation with the Pacific Islands.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Very nice to meet FM Justin Tkatchenko of Papua New Guinea. Spoke about our ongoing cooperation with the Pacific Islands. Discussed next steps for taking it forward in the coming days."

In December last year, India and Papua New Guinea held the first round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development partnerships, and political, economic and cultural ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

During the consultations held at Port Moresby, the two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues and cooperation in multilateral fora. The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), and the Papua New Guinea side was led by Elias Wohengu, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The MEA in the press release said, "During the FoC, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development partnership, and political, economic and cultural ties. They also discussed the joint hosting by the two countries of the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) to be held in Port Moresby."

According to the High Commission of India in Papua New Guinea, the two nations have formalized diplomatic relations since 19 May 1976. India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor