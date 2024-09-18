EAM Jaishankar receives Egyptian Ambassador Wael Hamed for his farewell call

New Delhi [India], September 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Egyptian Ambassador Wael Hamed for his farewell call on Wednesday.

Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Hamed for his "contribution in advancing" India-Egypt ties.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to receive Egyptian Ambassador Wael Hamed for his farewell call."

"Thank him for his contribution in advancing ties. Wish him the best for his future endeavours," he added.

India and Egypt, both possessing rich histories as among the world's oldest civilisations, have enjoyed close ties dating back to ancient times. Their collaboration extends across various domains, including political cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Prime Minister Modi's landmark State Visit to Egypt in June 2023 further reinforced the bilateral ties, culminating in the conferment of Egypt's highest civilian award, the "Order of the Nile," upon him.

In July, Jaishankar participated in a commemorative event in New Delhi alongside Egypt's Ambassador to India Wael Hamed, commemorating Egypt's National Day. During the event, Jaishankar emphasised India's unwavering commitment to bolstering the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Describing Egypt as a crucial and esteemed strategic partner, Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Egypt's leadership and citizens, highlighting the deepening of ties in recent years.

He referenced President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit as the Chief Guest during India's 74th Republic Day celebrations in 2023, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's subsequent official visit to Egypt, which elevated bilateral relations to a strategic level.

