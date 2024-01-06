EAM Jaishankar reflects on rules-based order, ethics in P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture

Thiruvananthapuram [Kerala], January 6 : During the 3rd P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delved into the significance of a rules-based order and the role of ethics in international relations.

Jaishankar spoke on the 'Role of Bharat in Shaping a Just World Order-A Perspective for the Immediate Future' at Al Saj Convention Centre, Kazhakoottam, a major suburb of the capital city.

He emphasised the need for norms and organisations in the dealings between the 195 countries, highlighting the relevance of the Ramayana as an exemplary source of ethical conduct and rules.

"Today there is a big talk about what is called a rules-based order. It means that there are 195 countries but when they deal with each other there must be rules, norms, and organisation...How do you arrive at rules in competition? Through ethics, through norms," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar addressed the prevalent discourse on a rules-based order in international affairs, stressing the importance of establishing rules, norms, and organisations when countries interact. Drawing parallels with the Ramayana, he highlighted the ethical principles demonstrated by Lord Rama, associating good conduct with the striving for rules in a society.

"You cannot find a better example of the striving for rules, for creating a system which is based on good conduct than you will find in Ramayana. In fact, we associate Lord Rama with good conduct. So what was a person's conduct in a rules-based order should also be a nation's conduct," he added.

The minister emphasised the role of ethics and principles as the norm in international relations. He acknowledged that, while following the law is crucial, there may be instances where deviations are accepted based on the situation.

"Ethics and principles should be the norm. But if you follow the law, sometimes when a situation requires, divergences are accepted," the EAM added.

Drawing parallels with Lord Rama's conduct, he noted that debates may arise, but the overall conduct and adherence to ethical principles should guide a nation's actions on the global stage.

"So even in the Ramayana, there would be occasions when Rama would have conducted himself in a manner in which there could be a debate but in the totality of things, we looked at him from the overall conduct and I would say, even today, for states, for a nation like India, if we do the right thing with the world, most of the time, ideally all the time, but sometimes, if some situation demands, believe me, the world will understand," he also said.

Jaishankar reiterated the importance of doing the right thing in India's interactions with the world. While emphasising the need for ethical conduct, he acknowledged that there might be situations where deviations are necessary, expressing confidence that the world would understand India's actions in a broader context.

