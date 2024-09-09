EAM Jaishankar shares insights on key global issues with Gulf Council members in Riyadh

Riyadh, Sep 9 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers from GCC member countries at the sidelines of the First India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, on Monday.

The EAM began the day by holding talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat.

"Discussed taking India-Qatar bilateral ties forward. Appreciated his insights and assessments on regional developments," Jaishankar posted on X after a "good meeting" with the Qatari leader.

India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits.

In June, EAM Jaishankar travelled to Doha to discuss further enhancement of bilateral relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar on February 14-15 February and held discussions with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In the same month, on the sidelines of India Energy Week held in Goa, the two countries had signed an agreement for the supply of 7.5 MMtpa LNG from Qatar to India for 20 years, starting 2028.

EAM Jaishankar's next meeting on Monday was with Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia which was also attended by the country's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Saud Al-Sati and Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Ambassador . Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.

"During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields. They also discussed enhancing bilateral and multilateral coordination on many regional and international issues of common interest," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

In his meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, both sides agreed on early discussions of their Joint Commission.

The meeting was also attended by Bahrain's Chief of Legal Affairs and Acting Chief for the GCC Affairs Sector, Ambassador Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Haidan, and the delegation accompanying the minister.

"During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished and longstanding relations between the two countries as well as aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and upgrading them to serve common interests. Views were also exchanged on several regional and international issues. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation, consultation, and joint coordination in international forums," stated Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his discussions with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, EAM Jaishankar asserted taking forward the bilateral ties through an early meeting of the Joint Commission.

"The close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, and various areas of cooperation between them and frameworks for enhancing them were discussed. The meeting also discussed regional and international developments and the developments witnessed by the region, most notably the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and frameworks for enhancing joint cooperation and mobilizing international efforts to maintain security and stability in the region," said Kuwait's Foreign Ministry after the meeting

EAM Jaishankar's next meeting was with the Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira where discussions took place on G20, BRICS and the Ukraine conflict.

The First India–GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting is taking place at the sidelines of the 161st Ministerial Council meeting chaired by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the current session of the Ministerial Council.

The ministerial meeting is being attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries.

Besides India, the GCC Cooperation Council will also hold strategic dialogue with Russia and Brazil which will see participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, emphasised that the GCC Ministerial Council will discuss several reports regarding the implementation of decisions made by the Supreme Council of the GCC during the 44th Summit held in Doha in December 2023.

The Council will also review memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC countries and various nations and global blocs. Discussions on latest regional and international developments affecting the region will also be discussed.

"The joint meetings with the Russian, Indian, and Brazilian delegations reflect the GCC countries' commitment to exploring and opening new horizons for cooperation. These meetings aim to strengthen strategic relations with countries and organisations worldwide. Several topics will be discussed in various fields that serve the common interests of both sides and yield benefits for their peoples," said a statement issued by the Secretary General's office on Sunday.

After concluding his engagements in Riyadh, Jaishankar will travel to Berlin on a two-day visit starting September 10 which will be his third bilateral visit to Germany.

The External Affairs Minister will thereafter travel to Geneva, home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations, on the last leg of his tour.

