EAM Jaishankar, Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin co-chair 8th Joint Commission Meeting

New Delhi [India], December 7 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, and his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin on Wednesday co-chaired the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the progress in bilateral relations in trade and commerce, health, pharmaceuticals and traditional medicines, energy and mining, development partnership, culture and people to people linkages, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in areas of digital public infrastructure, cyber security, small and medium enterprises, capacity building, millets production, exchange of scholars, organization of informative seminars and multi-faceted cultural events.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in their respective neighbourhoods.

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold the next round of JCM in Paramaribo on a mutually convenient date.

Taking on his social media X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Concluded productive discussions with FM Albert Ramdin at the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting. Took stock of our bilateral ties, focusing on economic, development, defence, capacity building and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South, our neighbourhoods, cooperation via CELAC and CARICOM formats and at the UN."

The Suriname Foreign Minister landed in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit scheduled from December 5-7.

"FM Albert Ramdin of Suriname arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi to co-chair the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to further advance India-Suriname historical ties," posted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

Ramdin on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Ramdin's visit is strategically timed to deepen the bond between India and Suriname, reflecting the commitment of both nations to mutual growth and collaboration.

Ramdin's departure is scheduled for December 7, marking the conclusion of this significant diplomatic engagement.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname with historical linkages dating back to 149 years. Soon after Suriname's Independence on November 25, 1975, India established diplomatic relations in 1976 and opened its Embassy in Paramaribo in 1977.

